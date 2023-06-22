The Russell 2000 is up: That could be a good sign for the broader economy

June has been a good month for the Russell 2000, the index that tracks 2,000 of the smallest publicly traded companies in America. While the Russell hit an all-time high of above 2,300 points in 2021, today it is at 1,863—nearly 25% below its all-time high as of this writing.

But the index is up 6.5% since the beginning of the month.

The rise is no doubt good news for investors and the companies on the index, but why is the Russell surging now? The Wall Street Journal says a reason for the surge could be that investors are more positive about the outlook of the U.S. economy now than they have been in months. That 6.5% rise in June is the Russell’s best performance since January, and it could signal that the health of the U.S. economy is getting better, at least in investors’ eyes.

When economic signs are bad, investors often flee to the relative safety of large-cap stocks, but when the near-term economic outlook begins to get rosier, investors don’t mind making riskier investments—like in the small-cap stocks the Russell 2000 tracks.