Apple’s 1987 ‘Knowledge Navigator’ video depicted a future that’s still a work in progress

In 1987, Apple’s Macintosh II broke with the tradition of earlier Macs, all of which had 9-inch displays and offered little internal expansion. The Mac II brought users a faster processor, a new expansion slot standard, an integrated hard disk, external video, and color. But at the same time Apple released the machine, it was also looking far beyond the Mac II to a decade hence when computers interacted with us in a way so natural, personal, and anticipatory that it would shame ChatGPT.

The company delivered its vision most cohesively in a futuristic six-minute video set in 2007. It demonstrated interactions between a Berkeley-based university professor—whose palatial office may have been the most unrealistic element amid all the sci-fi—and a folding tablet device dubbed Knowledge Navigator. More than 35 years later, as we stand on the precipice of what may be computing’s final frontier—artificial intelligence—we can assess how far we’ve come toward realizing the vision of Knowledge Navigator, the aspects we’ve surpassed, and which elements of Apple’s vision remain elusive.

The hardware (verdict: surpassed) Many of the Knowledge Navigator’s capabilities are so commonplace now, we take them for granted. And sure enough, the Mac was the first platform to introduce many of them. The device in the video features full-motion videoconferencing (Apple’s QuickTime launched in 1991, the CU-SeeMe video chat app a year later). It features a front-facing camera (the pioneering Connectix QuickCam debuted in 1994) and communicates via wireless networking (Apple’s AirPort wireless networking card arrived for iBooks in 1999). In recent years, the Knowledge Navigator’s signature hardware feature—a folding laptop-size display—has appeared in laptops from Lenovo and Asus, but these are still niche products. We haven’t yet seen a folding tablet (although rumors swirl that Samsung is working on one). In addition, while the best-known Knowledge Navigator video doesn’t demonstrate the feature, another video showcasing the device features an adult learning to read who scans a printed article simply by holding it against the screen. While today’s smartphones proficiently scan text with their cameras, only a few smartphones, including Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4, have integrated them behind the display.

