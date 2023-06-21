Amazon Prime is too damn hard to cancel, says FTC lawsuit

Amazon was sued Wednesday by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for what it called a yearslong effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions.
In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the agency accused Amazon of using deceptive designs, known as “dark patterns,” to deceive consumers into enrolling in the program. It said the option to purchase items on Amazon without subscribing to Prime was more difficult in many cases. It also said that consumers were sometimes presented with a button to complete their transactions—which didn’t clearly state it would also enroll them into Prime.
Internally, Amazon called the process “Iliad,” a reference to the ancient Greek poem about the lengthy siege of Troy during the Trojan war.
Company leaders slowed or rejected changes that made canceling the subscription easier, the complaint said. It argued those patterns were in violation of the FTC Act and another law called the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.
Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide who pay $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, for faster shipping and other perks, such as free delivery, returns, and the streaming service Prime Video. In the first three months of this year, Amazon reported it made $9.6 billion from subscription, a 17% jump from the same period last year.
In a news release announcing the lawsuit, the FTC said that though its complaint is significantly redacted, it contains “a number of allegations” that back up its accusations against Amazon. It also accused the company of attempting to hinder the agency’s investigation into Prime, which began in 2021, in several instances.
“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money,” Khan said in a prepared statement. “These manipulative tactics harm consumers and law-abiding businesses alike.”