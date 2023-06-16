Could a new law help pry open the black boxes of social media giants?

Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a new version of the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act , which could force social media platforms to hand over valuable data about their inner workings to researchers and the public. But while researchers agree it would be a powerful new tool for examining how these platforms influence society, some worry the bill could be tricky to implement.

Today’s social media platforms are notoriously difficult to study. Companies closely guard their internal workings through confidentiality agreements and intellectual property laws, and have increasingly walled off the APIs that researchers use to access the platforms’ public data.

The Platform Accountability and Transparency Act, or PATA, aims to change that. It would give researchers and nonprofits the ability to request large amounts of data from the top social media companies, contingent upon approval from the National Science Foundation. This data would be subject to privacy and security measures created by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which would enforce companies’ compliance with the program.

The bill would also require social media companies to offer up real-time data to the public and journalists about their platforms’ algorithms, ranking systems, ads, content moderation, and what kind of content goes viral. And it would create new liability protections for researchers who scrape public data from social media sites.