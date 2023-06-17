How Burlap & Barrel is shaking up the spice industry

Like a good buddy movie, the single-origin spice company Burlap & Barrel started with two friends on a mission: Cofounders Ethan Frisch and Ori Zohar decided it was time to change our thinking about the culture of spices by revealing exactly what goes into those sealed jars.
“Historically American home cooking has always reflected a variety of global influences, and spices have always been part of our kitchens,” says Zohar, born in Israel but raised in Baltimore, home to Old Bay, America’s iconic spice mix. “But we could see budding curiosity about where and how those spices are grown and processed, a natural evolution of interest in the provenance of basics like wine, olive oil, and coffee.”
In the few years leading up to the company’s launch, Frisch, a chef who also holds a master’s degree in violence, conflict, and development from the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies, was working on an infrastructure building project in Afghanistan. Coming home to visit, he always brought a duffel bag of spices, the most notable being Badakhshan cumin, a wild, black variety grown and foraged only in the Hindu Kush mountains.
At this point the friends weren’t thinking about selling the spices, just sharing them. But the response was so strong, they recognized the business potential. “People want quality products across their pantries, with a connection to the origin of those products, and we could see it was time for better spices,” Frisch says.
Unlike mass-produced supermarket spice brands that necessitate stockpiling huge quantities sourced from many different growers/countries, Burlap & Barrel provides cooks with single-origin spices, traceable to only one production location, such as a specific farm or farmer cooperative, typically visited by one or both of the cofounders.
And the difference goes way beyond better flavor: Mass-produced brands lack origin information, including the possibilities of harmful environmental practices, whether pesticides might be used and in what combinations, or how long the spices have been warehoused before processing and distribution, which can take years. But every jar of Burlap & Barrel spices offers radical transparency, including the cultural, environmental, and economic principles of production.
By making a face-to-face connection with farming partners, Frisch and Zohar have firsthand cultivation knowledge, and their interaction on the land where the spices grow results in direct supply, without long-term warehousing or ingredient interference.