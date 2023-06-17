Second Life turns 20: metaverse lessons for Apple, Meta, and Roblox from the pioneering virtual world

This coming week, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to congregate with their avatars in Second Life to celebrate the pioneering virtual world’s 20th birthday. There will be live music, DJs, dance performances, and a massive bazaar with more than 1,000 vendors hawking avatar clothing and other digital creations. In years past, up to 300,000 people attended this two week-long birthday bash. This year, participation is expected to be even higher.

“There are a lot of people that have been in Second Life for 20 years now,” says Second Life founder Philip Rosedale, who expects the event to be part virtual World’s Fair, part reunion. “It’ll be exciting,” he promises.

The birthday party will undoubtedly also be a point of reflection, both for Second Life insiders and industry observers alike. On the one hand, the event is expected to draw a crowd that’s larger than the user base of some VR metaverse platforms, including Meta’s Horizon Worlds.

But it’s also a stark reminder that Second Life never lived up to its own hype. Once heralded as the future of the internet—attracting investments from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar—the platform currently has 750,000 monthly active users, according to Second Life owner Linden Lab. “By most metrics, it’s about the biggest it’s ever been,” says Rosedale.