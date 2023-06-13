Fast company logo
The railroad company looking to onboard more full-time conductors and engineers, as well as workers in IT, finance, customer service, and other roles.

Amtrak is going on a mass hiring spree this week with 4,000 open positions: Here’s what to know

[Photo: shanetrue/Getty Images]

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

If you are a fan of riding the rails and need a job, Amtrak has great news for you. America’s passenger railroad company is going on a massive hiring spree this week. The company has 4,000 positions it needs to fill and it’s holding a National Hiring Day tomorrow, June 14, to do so.

And don’t worry: You don’t need to know how to drive a train to nab a position at Amtrak. The company is hiring across disciplines and departments. These include, yes, conductors and engineers, but also workers in IT, finance, onboard services, customer service, construction, and mechanical services.

All 4,000 positions are full-time and they offer what Amtrak calls a “competitive” benefits package, which you can check out here. And another great perk: All employees and their eligible dependents get free or reduced rail passes—and an employee can even bring a guest along while using the privilege.

Amtrak’s National Hiring Day events will be hosted in two cities, along with an online event so job seekers across the country can participate. The Amtrak National Hiring Day locations are:

  • In Washington, D.C., from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 14, at Union Station, East Hall, 50 Massachusetts Ave NE. The event page is here.
  • In Philadelphia, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 14, at Arlen Specter US Squash Center, 25 N 33rd Street. The event page is here.
  • Online from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT). The virtual event takes place here.

You can register for Amtrak’s National Hiring Day at the links above, but the rail operator says walk-ins are also welcome at the physical events.

