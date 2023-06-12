New York City introduces new minimum pay rate for food delivery workers

New York City on Sunday announced a new minimum pay rate for app-based food-delivery workers, which officials said will impact more than 60,000 gig workers across the city.

Delivery workers for platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash in the area currently earn about $7.09 per hour on average, according to a news release from the city. The new figure will be $17.96 when it takes effect July 12 and will eventually increase to $19.96 by April 1, 2025. The rate will be adjusted annually for inflation, the officials said.

“Our delivery workers have consistently delivered for us—now, we are delivering for them,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “This new minimum pay rate, up by almost $13.00/hour, will guarantee these workers and their families can earn a living, access greater economic stability, and help keep our city’s legendary restaurant industry thriving.”

The announcement has been met with strong contention from the gig giants and could likely end up in the courts. Gig-worker pay and status has long been a battle, with the companies that rely on these workers and government officials arguing over the basic business structure.