The uptick in anti-trans social media content means platforms need better ways to combat it

This week, YouTube demonetized several videos posted by conservative pundit Candace Owens. The videos in question include derogatory content, such as misgendering and otherwise making disparaging remarks about trans individuals, as well as the community as a whole.

Owens intentionally misgenders individuals in her content. She also shows graphic photos of gender reassignment surgeries, rails against rights for trans people, and attacks parents of trans children for supporting their identity, as well as the children themselves.

The Google-owned social media site said that the videos violated its monetization policies. While the platform doesn’t explicitly list policies about misgendering or deadnaming, such behavior is broadly viewed as a form of discrimination against trans or nonbinary individuals. Still, it remains a rampant way to disparage trans and nonbinary people, even though it can be deeply harmful, as it essentially denies their identity.

Owens spoke about YouTube’s decision on her podcast, revealing that she was given the option to remove the videos before the company demonetized them. Leaning further into her anti-trans rhetoric, she said the videos were “pertaining to gender in which I have accurately gendered someone.”