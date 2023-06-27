How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

Welcome to the Pyrocene Age: As climate change makes wildfires more common, it’s also increasingly likely that you’ll wake up to sooty air, even if you live thousands of miles away from an actual fire. And breathing in high levels of particulate matter—the tiny fragments of soot created by burnt trees and other things that burn along the way, like cars—is unhealthy. Here’s how to protect yourself.

The risk One of the main pollutants in wildfire smoke is called PM2.5—particles that are 2.5 micrometers wide, or around 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair. When someone breathes in the tiny particles, they can trigger asthma attacks or even heart attacks. The pollution can also raise the risk of respiratory infections. Research is still ongoing about the effects of repeated, long-term exposure, but wildfire smoke has also been linked to diseases like cancer. Children and older adults are particularly vulnerable to the pollution; there’s also evidence of risks for babies born to women exposed to wildfire smoke. Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the East Coast of the United States in early June 2023. [Image: NOAA] When smoke lingers in the air and travels, chemical reactions can make it more dangerous than it was at the site of the fire by generating free radicals—unstable atoms that can damage cells and tissues in the body. One study found that wildfire smoke samples became four times more toxic a day later. Wildfire smoke can also mix with urban pollution to increase ozone pollution, which can worsen asthma and other lung problems. Air quality data, either from the government or crowdsourced real-time maps like PurpleAir, shares pollution levels based on the Air Quality Index so you can see when the risk is highest.

