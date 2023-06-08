Adobe is so confident in Firefly’s ability to respect creators’ copyrighted images that it’ll legally compensate businesses if they’re sued for copyright infringement over any images its tool creates.
Adobe Firefly, the software giant’s AI-powered image generation and expansion tool, is being rolled out to businesses today. At its flagship Adobe Summit event, the company is unveiling an expansion of Firefly for enterprise users that will include “full indemnification for the content created through these features,” says Claude Alexandre, VP of digital media at Adobe. (The publicly available beta of Firefly has already been used to create AI-generated riffs on classic album covers and works of art.)
Anything created using Firefly’s text-to-image generation tool will be fully indemnified by the company “as a proof point that we stand behind the commercial safety and readiness of these features,” Alexandre says.
That’s important because of the challenges around the legal status of generative AI tools and their outputs. The standards around generative AI and copyright have not yet been settled legally, which is causing companies to hold off using generative AI in their business operations. This decision, Alexandre hopes, provides clarity.
The Firefly model is trained on stock images for which Adobe already holds the rights, as well as on openly licensed content (for example, Creative Commons images) and public-domain content. “Adobe has actually offered indemnification for quite some time against the use of its own products, and in particular for stock [images],” Alexandre says, noting that this is an extension of the practice.
Alexandre declined to answer whether the indemnity means that anyone who believes their copyright has been infringed by Firefly should sue Adobe rather than the person who used Firefly, noting instead, “It’s a guarantee against litigation, the consequences of litigation.”
The offer will be available only to enterprise customers—and Alexandre declined to share how much the company had set aside for a legal fund to fight any lawsuits, should they arrive.