BeMe raises more money in its fight against the teen mental health crisis

The digital behavioral health platform BeMe has raised an undisclosed sum from Carrie Walton Penner through Fiore Ventures, bringing its total fundraising to $17 million since its late 2021 inception, Fast Company has learned.

The fresh injection of cash comes at a time of growing concern about mental health, particularly among younger generations. Last month, the Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a report warning that social media is driving the mental health crisis among adolescents. Given that context, BeMe’s mission—to make preventative mental health care and support more accessible for younger people—is more pressing than ever.

“Rates of depression and suicide are higher than ever, and teens are reporting frequent hopelessness,” Penner, a philanthropist and an owner of the Denver Broncos, writes in an emailed statement. “We must empower every young person with the tools, skills, and habits of mind to navigate life’s challenges with resilience and ensure mental health services are easily accessible to those in need.”

The company declined to share an exact funding amount. CrunchBase shows that, as of November 2022, the company had raised $13.2 million over two rounds.