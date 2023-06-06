POV: The class action lawsuit against Nintendo over ‘Mario Kart’ lootboxes shows the power of collective action

BY Jonathan Evans4 minute read

A class action lawsuit filed against Nintendo was escalated recently to the federal docket. The plaintiff, a young gamer, claims that the lootbox mechanism in the company’s popular mobile racing game, Mario Kart Tour, “capitalized on and encouraged addictive behaviors akin to gambling.” If reality is broken, as Jane McGonigal’s groundbreaking book noted, the Nintendo suit reminds us that the video game world is, too. And while legislation and government intervention may appear attractive remedies, collective consumer action is the most effective way to regulate the game industry.

It’s no secret that online video gaming has a problem with toxicity. It wasn’t all that long ago when a dispute between Call of Duty gamers devolved into one of the most appalling cases of swatting to date (and it isn’t showing any signs of abating). Stories like this tempt us to think issues lie with individual players and the community surrounding games, not the video games themselves. However, what’s fostering toxicity and other harms isn’t unique to videogames. It exists beyond their boundaries in places built around transactional environments. Those familiar with economics know this as the problem of moral hazards. The term moral hazard describes a situation where an individual is incentivized to engage in risky behavior through the realization that someone else will bear the costs of the risk. That is, the person will take risks they otherwise wouldn’t because someone else will pay for it.

Consider griefing, a well-known moral hazard in video games. The griefer succeeds in many cases because other players in the game do not realize the skewed intentions of the griefer: Their intention is to ruin others’ enjoyment despite the objectives of the game. Think of MMOs like World of Warcraft. Whenever there is an opportunity to kill other players, preferably the weaker ones, the griefer strikes, earning no reward from the game other than the satisfaction of annoying the other player. If the victim could reliably identify who the griefers are, they could take action and avoid the aggravation. But because that is often hard to do, we need a solution. Fortunately, there is a simple one: Identify and ban griefers. As with any other moral hazard, the solution for the video game company is to make griefers bear the costs of their actions. Companies are incentivized to do this, because frustrated gamers will leave games that do not regulate behavior. But the solution isn’t always so simple, especially when the moral hazard is in the game itself.

Expand to continue reading ↓