According to Glassdoor, a small percentage of employees said they would not want to work with someone who is LGBTQ. Trans colleagues face the most resistance.

Exclusive: Most but not all U.S. employees are accepting of LGBTQ colleagues

[Photo: Thirdman/Pexels]

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

Pride month is here, but what does it take to make a really inclusive workplace? Jobs review platform Glassdoor surveyed 6,179 employees in the United States about how LGBTQ-friendly their workplaces are. The results indicate that we still have a long way to go.

  • Discrimination is prevalent: Over half (55%) of LGBTQ+ employees report they have experienced or witnessed anti-LGBTQ+ comments by coworkers. This is up from 53% of employed LGBTQ+ Americans polled by Glassdoor in 2019.
  • LGBTQ+ employees are afraid that being out could hurt their career: Nearly 45% of LGBTQ+ respondents believed being out might cost them their job, a promotion, or getting selected for a choice project. This is a slight decrease from 2019.
  • The majority of, but not all, Americans said they’d be fine working with an LGBTQ+ colleague: 81% of Americans either strongly disagreed or somewhat disagreed with the statement “I would not want to work with someone who is LGBTQ+.” Meanwhile, 77% of Americans either strongly disagreed or somewhat disagreed with the statement “I would not want to work with someone who is transgender.”

To promote inclusivity, Glassdoor has built a feature that allows job seekers to search for companies based on ratings from LGBTQ+ employees. (Box, United Airlines, Sprout Social, Hubspot, Johnson & Johnson, and Discover are all high scorers.)

This story was update to clarify that the feature we referenced allows users to search for companies based on ratings, not specific reviews.

