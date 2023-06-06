Are you ready to replace your password with your face?

If the password is truly going to die someday, its replacement will have to get a lot simpler to use.

While major tech companies such as Apple and Google are pushing the notion of “passkeys”—in which your face or fingerprint helps you log into apps or websites without a password—the implementation is a mess right now. Every website handles these logins differently, and accessing your accounts across all your devices can be a pain.

How are these problems going to get solved? It might be with a password manager.

On June 6, 1Password is launching an open beta for its own passkey login system, which at least partly addresses the problems with going passwordless. Create a passkey for your Microsoft account, for instance, and it’ll sync across all your computers (and, eventually your mobile devices) where 1Password is installed.