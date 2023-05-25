‘A fixation on woke’: Ron DeSantis launches presidential campaign amid protests and pushback from Floridians

This story is part of an ongoing series about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ policies and how they impact the people in his state. For full coverage, click here .

MIAMI — After months of “will he or won’t he” deliberation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis virtually announced his candidacy for president today. The disastrous Twitter event coincided with a fundraiser at the Four Seasons in the bustling Brickell neighborhood of Miami. Though the doors of the extravagant hotel were blocked off to press, there was plenty of hullabaloo outside, where supporters, protesters, and groups from Planned Parenthood to Blacks for Trump shared sidewalk space.

DeSantis took his time officially entering the race, but his legislative efforts have been relentless as he has signed streams of bills focusing on culture war issues—a “fixation on woke,” as protester Jordan Banks from Broward County said Wednesday night—targeting students, undocumented immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, and countless other Floridians.

[Photo: courtesy of the author]

In a week of activity—the same week the NAACP advised Black Americans not to visit the state—I’ve been on the ground all across Florida, speaking to people affected by DeSantis’s policies. I’ve spoken with concerned parents in St. Petersburg, touring the Little Free Libraries that they’re stocking with banned books. Anna Eskamani, a Democratic state representative and the first Iranian American in the Florida Legislature, opened up about both her wins and struggles, saying she’s pushed through small legislative victories while dealing with a powerful Republican supermajority and even abuse from some constituents.