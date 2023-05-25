China is doubling down on its race to the moon

China has set out a road map to compete with the Artemis program in a race to the moon, grabbing the attention of NASA and U.S. lawmakers.
As NASA pursues increased funding to ensure the U.S. lands first, questions remain regarding China’s ability to finance the endeavor.
“China’s funding is a bit of a black box,” says Kevin Pollpeter, a China space program expert at the Center for Naval Analyses. “But if they felt they could not afford to go to the moon, they would not have gotten it approved.”
China’s 2023 lunar road map
China has recently released a flurry of new details on its lunar goals, including accelerated timelines and a slew of technical designs. In just the first five months of the year, Beijing has:
- Unveiled designs for its lunar lander;
- Released details on its fully reusable Long March 9 rocket;
- Begun building an international coalition for its moon base;
- Announced plans to break ground on a lunar base by 2028;
- Declared its goal of landing a crew on the moon by 2030.
“By 2030, the Chinese people will definitely be able to set foot on the moon. That’s not a problem,” said Wu Weiren, chief designer of the lunar program at China’s Space Day last month.
Huge Investment
Landing humans on the moon is a pricey undertaking. From 2012 through 2028, NASA will spend an estimated $102.5 billion on the Artemis program.
- 2012-2023: $61 billion of program expenditures, according to NASA’s inspector general and recent budget allocations
- 2024-2028: $41.5 billion, according to a NASA update on May 15, 2023
China’s budget
Research firm Euroconsult estimates that China spent roughly $12 billion on its space program in 2022; $12 billion per year would likely be insufficient for China to fund both the Tiangong low Earth orbit station and a $100 billion-plus lunar program, though it’s possible more is currently being spent in opaque budgets.