Meta’s Twitter alternative could be a big boost for the company

Meta is reportedly planning its own version of a text-based social media app that would square off against Twitter, which has been in decline since Elon Musk took the reins. Word of Meta’s as-yet-unnamed feature (codenamed P92 or Barcelona) comes as the number of daily active users on Facebook begins to climb once more and user time spent on Instagram was up 24% in the company’s most recent quarter. Instagram is reportedly leading the charge on this Twitter alternative. Users will be able to sign in with their Instagram username and will see their handle, bio, followers, and verification status populated into the app. (Blocked users on Instagram will remain blocked on the new tool.)

The fact that Instagram boasts strong name recognition and retention could bode well for Meta, which remains under fire from competitors like TikTok. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is hoping this Twitter alternative could deliver a substantial boost in overall users—many of whom appear to be there for the taking, thanks in large part to Musk’s blunders.

Last October, as Musk made a series of rapid, often unpopular, changes to Twitter, the company internally acknowledged its most-active users were leaving the platform. That doesn’t seem to be abating, as a recent Pew Research Center study found that 60% of the site’s users have taken a Twitter break for “several weeks or more” over the past year.