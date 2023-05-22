44 entry-level jobs that are seeing the most hiring growth right now, according to LinkedIn

Big Tech might be laying off left and right , but all hope is not lost for job seekers looking for entry-level roles, according to the latest hiring data from LinkedIn.

LinkedIn’s data shows that while hiring has decreased 28.2% since last March, the decline from February to March was only 0.6%, the lowest seen in the past year. Entry-level hiring has decreased 37% for jobs that don’t require a college degree and 45% for jobs that do since last year. However, hiring was at record levels last year, so those declines are perhaps not surprising.

According to LinkedIn, these are the industries with the most hiring growth for entry-level jobs:

Jobs that require a college degree

Product Management (25.6% growth)