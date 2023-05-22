The war between Ukraine and Russia highlights the lack of international regulations around drone operations

Loud explosions rock the evening sky. Streaks of light appear like comets. Missiles rain down. Below, people scramble for cover. The injured are taken on stretchers—the dead, buried.

Both Russia and Ukraine are using drones in this war to remotely locate targets and drop bombs, among other purposes.

That is daily life in Ukraine , where pilotless vehicles known as drones litter the sky in an endless video-gamelike—but actually very real—war with Russia.

Welcome to the world of drones. They range from small consumer quadcopters to remotely piloted warplanes—and all types are being used by militaries around the world.

As a scholar of public diplomacy and foreign policy—and a former United States under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs—I know how important it is for people to understand drones and their proliferation, given the risks of war, terrorism, and accidental drone clashes in the world today.

A buying spree

The U.S. is among more than 100 countries using drones in times of conflict.