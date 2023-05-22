Fast company logo
For 20 years, experts have tried to create international agreements on arms. But these efforts never kept pace with technology.

The war between Ukraine and Russia highlights the lack of international regulations around drone operations

Ukrainian military of 108th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion controls the drone on Ukrainian position on May 13, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine [Photo: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images]

BY The Conversation and Tara Sonenshine4 minute read

Loud explosions rock the evening sky. Streaks of light appear like comets. Missiles rain down. Below, people scramble for cover. The injured are taken on stretchers—the dead, buried.

That is daily life in Ukraine, where pilotless vehicles known as drones litter the sky in an endless video-gamelike—but actually very real—war with Russia.

Both Russia and Ukraine are using drones in this war to remotely locate targets and drop bombs, among other purposes.

Today, drones are used in various other conflicts, but are also used to deliver packagestrack weatherdrop pesticides, and entertain drone hobbyists.

Welcome to the world of drones. They range from small consumer quadcopters to remotely piloted warplanes—and all types are being used by militaries around the world.

As a scholar of public diplomacy and foreign policy—and a former United States under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs—I know how important it is for people to understand drones and their proliferation, given the risks of war, terrorism, and accidental drone clashes in the world today.

A buying spree

The U.S. is among more than 100 countries using drones in times of conflict.

