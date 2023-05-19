Free coffee might be the easiest way to get your WFH employees rushing back to the office

Most Americans start their day with a cup of coffee in hand. In fact, some of us feel that we can hardly function before those first few delectable sips hit the back of our throats. While daily coffee is inarguably important for many, a new report is revealing that our caffeine cravings go so deep, they may even have sway over where we work.

In a survey of 2,000 on-site employees from OnePoll, conducted on behalf of the multi-beverage-system maker Flavia, most respondents (66%) said their go-to first drink of the day is a cup of hot coffee. Participants also enjoyed iced coffee (47%), water (45%), and flavored water (30%). But one cup of coffee isn’t enough for most. A whopping 77% said they need two or more cups to feel productive during their workday, and 60% said drinking coffee positively impacts their mood.

Clearly, a cup of joe (or two or three) is so much more than a drink. It’s a deeply necessary part of workers’ days, and it affects how they feel while working, and how much they feel they accomplish. So, it makes sense that they spend a significant amount of time and money on their beanery beverages. According to the survey, each trip to grab a cup of coffee at the café takes around 16 minutes, adding up to over an entire week of lost work time per year. And cost-wise, around three visits per week comes out to over $2,800 a year on coffee.

That’s why free coffee, as far as the survey respondents are concerned, is the most important perk of office life. Nearly half, or 46% rated free beverages as the most enticing perk that would encourage them to work from an office. Free coffee even beat out mandatory work breaks and free food, which tied for the second most-important perk at 45%. Gym memberships were most valued by 43%, just ahead of a lounge or social area at 42%. Other top perks were the ability to bring pets to work (36%) or kids (29%).



Yup. Coffee over pets . . . and kids.



Did we know coffee was important to workers? 100%. But in a time when most people, especially parents, value the flexibility and convenience of working from home, the fact that free coffee has such sway feels like a double shot of espresso to the brain—zing! Office bosses, take note: A few new coffee makers on every floor has likely never looked so appealing.