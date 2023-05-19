BY Kristin Toussaint2 minute read

For the past few months, every night at 8 p.m., local radio stations in Syria have played a special lullaby meant to replace the sounds of war with soothing music to calm children and help them fall asleep. Music therapists and neuroscientists at Spiritune, a music therapy app, worked in tandem with Syrian singer/songwriter Ghaliaa Chaker to develop the song, which is now available for streaming in the U.S.

The Syrian civil war began in 2011, and since then, about 4.8 million Syrian children have been born, according to UNICEF, meaning they’ve grown up only knowing the crisis. In total, UNICEF estimates some 12.3 million children have been affected by the conflict, including children within Syria, Syrian refugee children, and children in refugee host countries. Spiritune launched its “Frequencies of Peace” lullaby project to provide soothing sounds to those children, and to highlight both the crisis and the potential of music’s healing powers. Music therapists and neuroscientists gave guidelines to Chaker, based on scientific findings of music’s ability to affect certain emotions. Dan Bowling, an instructor at Stanford’s School of Medicine studying the biology of music, is the lead neuroscience advisor at Spiritune. While he was involved in the Syrian lullaby project, he says he wouldn’t take credit for the composition. “Our role was really in keeping it consistent with the features of lullaby that have been observed across cultures,” he says. If you’ve ever sung to a child to try to put them to sleep, he notes, you likely see them open their eyes if you change your pitch or start doing something new. “It’s really about calming, calming, calming.”

