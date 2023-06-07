New Hampshire’s population is 90% white, so why did the state ban affirmative action?

Carl Jean-Baptiste was a junior at Plymouth State University when he discovered that the state he immigrated to and lived in for a decade had a ban on affirmative action.

It was the spring 2022 semester and he was volunteering as a social justice leader at the university’s diversity center. One day, when researching different topics to discuss at their weekly meetings, the then-23-year-old came across an article that stopped him in his tracks.

Ten years before, in 2012, New Hampshire enacted a ban on preferential treatment during recruiting, hiring, promotion, or admission by state agencies, public universities, community colleges, and the postsecondary education commission. The law, which was voted on and approved by the state legislature in 2011, also banned discrimination based on race, sex, national origin, religion, and sexual orientation.

Jean-Baptiste, who immigrated with his family from Haiti in 2011, remembers he wasn’t shocked by the news.