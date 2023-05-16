Sam Altman’s Washington charm offensive is working

During Tuesday’s Senate hearing on artificial intelligence, lawmakers promised over and over not to repeat the many mistakes they’ve made in their still unrealized attempts to regulate social media. But the hearing proved that if there’s anyone who’s learned from the sloppy, often volatile, relationship between Washington and tech these last six years, it’s Sam Altman.

Over the course of three hours of questioning, the OpenAI CEO charmed the committee by calling on Congress to enact stricter regulations around AI. He endorsed the creation of an agency to deal with the technology, as well as a licensing regime that would govern the riskiest uses of AI, and new laws to provide some clarity around liability as it relates to AI.

Eschewing the usual protective crouch of tech CEOs, Altman entertained the committee’s hypotheticals (on the question of whether AI-enabled drones could automatically pick military targets, Altman said, he didn’t think that should be allowed, but, “sure”) and deftly dodged any gotcha-style questions (asked whether he’s making a lot of money on OpenAI, Altman pointed out he has no equity in the company).

Whether Altman’s approach was strategy or sincerity—or a little bit of both—it worked. By the end of the hearing, Senator Kennedy was asking Altman if he might like to lead this new AI agency, and Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is among tech’s toughest critics in the Senate, gushed to Altman, “Having talked to you privately, I know how much you care.”