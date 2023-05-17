Here’s everything Uber just announced at its annual Go/Get product event

Uber is taking it back to the past: Users who don’t own a smartphone or have the app can now dial a dedicated line to request a ride in the U.S.

Users can call 1-833-USE-UBER to request a ride, toll free, in English and Spanish. The update comes alongside a handful of other product announcements from the rideshare giant’s annual Go/Get event, as it looks to stay active against Lyft and take a larger share of the market.

[Image: courtesy of Uber]

On Monday, the company is launching something called family accounts, where teens ages 13 to 17, with parent or guardian approval, can request their own rides and deliveries within the Uber app. Parents are able to track every trip request and delivery order in real time, the company says.

Only highly rated drivers will be able to complete trips with teens, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a blog post, and drivers have the option to opt out. Parents will be able to contact Uber support and the driver directly during a trip, and have the ability to report an issue on behalf of their teen.