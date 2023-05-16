Spirit owner Michele Kang buys Lyon to build first international women’s soccer empire

When Olympique Lyonnais Féminin (or OL)—one of the best women’s soccer clubs in the world—won the Coupe de France soccer tournament on Saturday, U.S. entrepreneur Michele Kang was there, cheering the team and lifting the trophy. Today, the club announced that Kang, owner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team the Washington Spirit, will become the primary owner of Lyon. The deal is expected to close in June.

The agreement, according to a news release, will “create the first of its kind global multi-team women’s football organization.” Kang will become the majority owner and CEO of the newly formed company, “making it the first-ever woman-owned, women-led multi-club football organization.”

“This deal represents a major step forward in the history of women’s professional football,” said Kang in a statement. “It brings together the unparalleled tradition of the eight-time Champions League winning OL Féminin and the dynamism of the 2021 NWSL Champion Spirit to usher our sport into a new era.”

Born and raised in South Korea, Kang is the founder and CEO of health IT consulting company Cognosante. Last March, she became the majority owner of the Washington Spirit, after a months-long back-and-forth that began when Kang called for then co-owner Steve Baldwin to cede control of the team after a series of abuse and mismanagement allegations. Kang ultimately bought out Baldwin and fellow former co-owner Bill Lynch’s shares at a record valuation of approximately $35 million, making her the first woman of color to own a NWSL team.