Streetwear legend Bobby Hundreds explains why NFTs are a scam—but also the future

Fashion designer, author, and photographer Bobby Hundreds has been playing at the forefront of culture for 20 years now. His streetwear brand The Hundreds has helped define a model for community and the mainstreaming of cultural mashups. (The Hundreds recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a Warner Bros. collection juxtaposing Looney Tunes and DC Superheroes and rereleasing old designs referencing cult classics such as Kentucky Fried Movie.)

So, Hundreds’ initial interest in NFTs made perfect sense, as did his timing before the beginning of the hype cycle. He first got interested in NFTs in late 2020 and, at the time, he saw them as a way to offer digital collectibles to fans of The Hundreds. He and his team developed what’s known as a profile picture (PFP) collection inspired by the company’s logo character, Adam Bomb Squad. But by the time that the NFT collection launched, the sector had already changed from the digital underground to the center of popular culture. Bored Apes were trading for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and would-be investors were on the hunt for the next big jpeg collection that they could quickly flip for to turn an astronomical profit.

The market has obviously cooled considerably since then. Hundreds valiantly fought for artists rights last year (helping earn The Hundreds a nod as one of the most innovative companies in crypto), but the market has largely moved to a model that doesn’t prioritize compensating artists when an NFT is resold. The overall interest in NFTs has dropped precipitously, as trading has dried up—NonFungible Data shows that daily NFT sales are down 83% since January 31 of this year, and that’s after a precipitous decline in the second half of 2022 amid the larger retreat into crypto winter.

Through it all, Hundreds was taking notes, writing a series of essays that reflected his thinking and the evolution of digital collectibles. Those essays will be published on May 16 as NFTs Are A Scam/NFTs Are the Future. Fast Company caught up with Hundreds to discuss the future of NFT technology, what building a community really means, and where things went wrong for speculators looking to make a quick buck.