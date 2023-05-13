How this coffee chain is preparing college students to be CEOs

John Purisima had a student job that is a typical one on American college campuses: giving admissions tours to prospective students. Last year, when the Drexel sophomore was telling a scrum of visiting teenagers and their parents about the hands-on work experience that students get managing a Saxbys coffee shop on the Philadelphia campus, he wondered why he wasn’t doing that job instead. “Giving tours wasn’t related to what I wanted to do,” the entrepreneurship major says. “I want to start my own business.”

This spring, Purisima is the student CEO at one of two Saxbys locations at Drexel, responsible for tracking inventory, managing student employees, and, ultimately, the café’s bottom line. During a six-month rotation as student CEO, he’s taking a break from his classes but earning credits and getting paid for the job (students can earn as much as $20,000 for the work, with bonuses possible as well). “When I learn something in class, I don’t know why it’s meaningful,” he says. “In this job, I use what I learn—and I know why I use it.”

That connection students make between the classroom and the real world is why Drexel’s president, John Fry, embraced the idea of the student-run café when Saxbys founder and CEO Nick Bayer approached him with the concept more than eight years ago. Fry saw it as a natural extension of Drexel’s well-known co-op program, in which undergraduates work in companies while they’re going to school. “A co-op is important, but you’re learning to work for someone,” Fry says. “This felt like a new dimension, where you’re learning to resolve your own challenges and disputes.”

Given ever-spiraling tuition prices, campuses are under pressure from parents and lawmakers alike to better prepare students for the workforce. Because fewer teenagers head off to college these days having worked in high school compared to their Gen X parents, doubts about their job readiness when they graduate with a bachelor’s degree run rampant among employers. In response, colleges are increasingly emphasizing their “experiential learning” offerings, mostly with co-ops and internships.