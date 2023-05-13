How this coffee chain is preparing college students to be CEOs

John Purisima had a student job that is a typical one on American college campuses: giving admissions tours to prospective students. Last year, when the Drexel sophomore was telling a scrum of visiting teenagers and their parents about the hands-on work experience that students get managing a Saxbys coffee shop on the Philadelphia campus, he wondered why he wasn’t doing that job instead. “Giving tours wasn’t related to what I wanted to do,” the entrepreneurship major says. “I want to start my own business.”
This spring, Purisima is the student CEO at one of two Saxbys locations at Drexel, responsible for tracking inventory, managing student employees, and, ultimately, the café’s bottom line. During a six-month rotation as student CEO, he’s taking a break from his classes but earning credits and getting paid for the job (students can earn as much as $20,000 for the work, with bonuses possible as well). “When I learn something in class, I don’t know why it’s meaningful,” he says. “In this job, I use what I learn—and I know why I use it.”
That connection students make between the classroom and the real world is why Drexel’s president, John Fry, embraced the idea of the student-run café when Saxbys founder and CEO Nick Bayer approached him with the concept more than eight years ago. Fry saw it as a natural extension of Drexel’s well-known co-op program, in which undergraduates work in companies while they’re going to school. “A co-op is important, but you’re learning to work for someone,” Fry says. “This felt like a new dimension, where you’re learning to resolve your own challenges and disputes.”
Given ever-spiraling tuition prices, campuses are under pressure from parents and lawmakers alike to better prepare students for the workforce. Because fewer teenagers head off to college these days having worked in high school compared to their Gen X parents, doubts about their job readiness when they graduate with a bachelor’s degree run rampant among employers. In response, colleges are increasingly emphasizing their “experiential learning” offerings, mostly with co-ops and internships.
But fewer students have internships in college than work part-time jobs to help pay for school. Nearly 40% of full-time undergraduates younger than 24 work while going to college—with many of those jobs on campuses in the dining hall, library, or fitness center.
“Even for menial campus jobs you have to be there on time, have a boss, interact with customers—it’s more valuable than students might think,” says Andy Chan, VP for innovation and career development at Wake Forest University. Like other universities, Wake Forest is helping students better communicate on résumés and in job interviews what skills they’re learning in campus jobs, especially when it comes to the “soft skills” employers say too many college graduates are lacking: communication, problem-solving, and teamwork.
“Students check out of college because they don’t see relevance to their life,” Chan says. Surveys of students have found that when they see a connection between their job and their courses, they are more likely to stay in college and have a job afterward that is influenced by their work while in school.