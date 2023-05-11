New data shows Starlink users are happy with their service

Starlink users in metro and nonmetro areas are relatively happy with the service, despite a slowdown over the past year, according to data released Monday by Ookla, which analyzes internet performance metrics.

Starlink’s net promoter score (NPS), which measures customers’ loyalty to a brand by asking how likely they are to recommend the service, beat out fixed broadband providers for both metro and nonmetro areas, despite slower median download speeds.

The numbers:

Metro Starlink NPS = 31.94

Nonmetro Starlink NPS = 42.21

Metro fixed broadband providers NPS = -23.62

Nonmetro fixed broadband providers NPS = -21.27

Metro Starlink median download speed = 65.29 Mbps

Metro fixed broadband provider median download speeds = 203.93 Mbps

Nonmetro Starlink median download speed = 72.18 Mbps

Nonmetro fixed broadband provider median download speeds = 100.41 Mbps

Starlink upload and download speeds in North America are down compared to Q1 2022, though they have started inching up again over the past two quarters. In the U.S., median download speeds are down approximately 24 Mbps compared to the first quarter of 2022, but the last two quarters experienced a jump of at least 13 Mbps.