Google isn’t quite ready to let everyone use generative AI in apps like Gmail and Docs, but it’s allowing anyone to try it out.

After a couple of months of private testing, Google is opening up a waitlist for its Workspace Labs program and generative AI features, which the company is calling “Duet AI for Workspace.” Using simple text prompts, users will be able to draft Gmail messages, write form letters in Docs, create images in Slides, and generate table templates in Sheets.

The actual AI capabilities aren’t much different from what’s already possible with other generative AI software, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E. They’re also fairly similar to what Microsoft is doing on the productivity front with Copilot, which is powered by the same tech as ChatGPT.

Google, however, is in a position to put generative AI in front of many more people, simply by virtue of how popular its Workspace apps are. In other words, get ready for a lot more email to be cowritten by a machine.