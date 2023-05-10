Google isn’t quite ready to let everyone use generative AI in apps like Gmail and Docs, but it’s allowing anyone to try it out.
After a couple of months of private testing, Google is opening up a waitlist for its Workspace Labs program and generative AI features, which the company is calling “Duet AI for Workspace.” Using simple text prompts, users will be able to draft Gmail messages, write form letters in Docs, create images in Slides, and generate table templates in Sheets.
The actual AI capabilities aren’t much different from what’s already possible with other generative AI software, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E. They’re also fairly similar to what Microsoft is doing on the productivity front with Copilot, which is powered by the same tech as ChatGPT.
Google, however, is in a position to put generative AI in front of many more people, simply by virtue of how popular its Workspace apps are. In other words, get ready for a lot more email to be cowritten by a machine.
When do Google Workspace’s AI features arrive?
Google already announced many of its Workspace AI features back in March, when it started bringing in “trusted testers” to try things out. The company’s using its I/O conference this week to demo a few new capabilities, clarify launch timing, and open up its waitlist to the public.
The first feature out of the gate for public testers will be AI responses in Gmail, both on the web and in Gmail’s mobile app. Users will be able to click a “Help me write” button, which can then formalize, shorten, elaborate, or rephrase any text they’ve already written. Later this month, Gmail will be able to draft replies based on the context of what the sender wrote (similar to a feature Grammarly launched last month).
Google Docs will also open up AI features for public testing this month. This will allow users to generate text with simple prompts, then modify or rephrase the output with follow-up commands. A proofreading feature will also arrive in the “coming months,” with suggestions on tone, conciseness, and repetitiveness.