Mobile game maker PlayStudios uses AI to report Q1 earnings, cloning the CEO’s voice

Corporate earnings calls don’t usually turn a lot of heads. But PlayStudios’ reporting of its first quarter results Tuesday is an exception—and the numbers will have little to do with it.

As analysts and investors listened to the first half of the call, assimilating data—like the quarterly revenues hitting $80.1 million compared to an expected $73.4 million—they likely had no idea that the words and speakers they were hearing were entirely generated by artificial intelligence. The script that discussed profitability and revenue? Written by a chatbot. The presenter? It wasn’t founder and CEO Andrew Pascal, but rather an AI clone of his voice.

The surprise was revealed at the end of the earnings presentation, right before Pascal and his executive team (in their real-world human forms) joined to answer questions from analysts. It was definitely a surprise. Of the 750 or so people who work at PlayStudios, only 10 knew of the plan to do the AI-generated earnings call. Even the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was unaware of the idea, Pascal tells Fast Company.

“I’m fascinated with AI, as I think we all should be,” he said in an interview five hours before the earnings call began. “It really can and should impact every role throughout the company. That’s something I’ve been evangelizing, so what better way to really demonstrate to my teams internally than to take it on myself and see how and where I can be applying it in a way to make me more productive. . . . This seemed to me like an intriguing way to really reinforce the idea that there isn’t a role in the company, including mine, that won’t be impacted by it.”