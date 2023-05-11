How Montana’s TikTok ban could affect influencers and politicians alike

Billings, Montana, local Jonah Prill never would have pursued a music career in Nashville if it weren’t for TikTok.
In the end of 2019, Prill decided on a whim to create a TikTok account and start posting videos offering cultural commentary, life musings, and original songs. In the time since, Prill was able to garner a following of over 800,000 and launch his music career.
“It’s opened a lot of doors,” Prill says—namely, advancing to the semifinal round of the NBC show American Song Contest.
But for Prill, as with any other TikTokers in Montana, the future is precarious. On April 14, Montana became the first state to approve a full ban of the social app. The ban, which was passed by the Montana House of Representatives by a vote of 54 to 43 and is now awaiting approval from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, follows a growing rift between China and the U.S., with the latter arguing that the app may be sharing information with Beijing.
Of course, it will be difficult to enforce a ban of this nature, especially when it’s confined to just the state of Montana. Simply using a VPN could present a workaround for the ban, says Celine Chai, a social media analyst and cofounder of marketing agency NinetyEight. “I feel like today, we’re signing up for stuff knowing that our information is going to go to who-knows-where,” Chai says. “Personally, as a user, I already know that that’s a problem, but I would rather be able to use TikTok or Instagram or whatever social media apps.”
(TikTok did not respond to Fast Company’s request for comment, but a company spokesperson released a statement last month that said: “We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach.”)
Should Gianforte sign the ban into law—which he’s expected to do, once he’s implemented some changes to it that seek to broaden its scope to include any social media app that provides certain data to foreign entities—TikTok could face fines for continuing operations in the state.