Author Ashlee Vance on the commercialization of space and the land grab that ensued

Though space travel was once attainable only for governments and nations, it is now the stuff of Silicon Valley dreams. Thanks in large part to VC and billionaire funding, the space sector has become increasingly commercialized—even if international regulations haven’t kept up .

Vance sat down with Fast Company to discuss the inspiration for the book, which comes out today, and the major geopolitical factors in the space realm. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Journalist Ashlee Vance’s newest book, When the Heavens Went on Sale: The Misfits and Geniuses Racing to Put Space Within Reach , explores the evolving space landscape. Back in 2017, Vance, also the author of a best-selling biography on Elon Musk , began following four pioneering private companies—Astra, Firefly Aerospace, Planet Labs, and Rocket Lab—to trace the commercialization of space. Combining reporting from launch sites, labs, private company headquarters, and more, Vance chronicles the business of space exploration and Silicon Valley’s unique positioning at the center of it all.

Ashlee Vance: I’m not a space person by nature, but I did get really into space while doing the Elon Musk biography. Reporting on the early days of SpaceX was some of my favorite reporting, and right as I finished, it just sort of happened that I could tell there was this explosion of activity taking place in commercial space. I was like, “Oh, I can go to some of these companies and see what it was like in the early days.” It was more just to sort of satisfy myself. And then, as time went on, it got more and more exciting and the characters were larger than life, and it just kept getting more and more exotic and eccentric and fantastic. I resisted for a bit because I did not want to be seen as a space reporter, but then I had to give in to what was calling me.

FC: What did your reporting from the inside of these companies look like, and how were you able to build trust with them?

AV: This is a lot of reporting—we’re talking about thousands upon thousands of hours, with a number of subjects and across four continents over many years. If I’m being totally honest, I think the success of my Musk biography opened a lot of doors for me, in part because of the book, and in part because some of these people viewed themselves as perhaps wanting to be the next Elon Musk and didn’t hate the idea of having his biographer around to see what was going on.