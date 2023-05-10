Gen Z really wants a phone break. Baby boomers? Not so much

Gen Z might be known as digital natives, but baby boomers are actually less willing to take breaks from their digital devices.
That’s according to a new study by Squarespace, the website-building company, which surveyed 4,000 adults in the United States, Canada, U.K., and Australia about their digital behavior. Here are some of the key insights.
- The benefits of tech outweigh the downsides: 50% of Gen Z wants to take a break from their phone. This is higher than any other generation. By contrast, baby boomers are the least likely to want a break from their phones, with 20% saying so. However, 62% of respondents agreed that the flexibility smartphones offer outweigh the downsides of always being accessible.
- Websites are more trustworthy than social media: 55% of respondents said they trust the general internet for finding out information, compared to 12% of respondents who say they trust social media. This still applies to Gen Z, although only 41% of Gen Z say they prefer websites and 20% say they look to social media for information.
- The great outdoors can wait: Only 15% of respondents said they’d go a day without looking at a website, compared to 18% who said they’d go a day without talking to someone or 19% saying they’d go a day without going outside.
