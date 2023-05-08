This AI detection tool raised $3.5 million to check the internet for computer-generated work

GPTZero, a tool created by a Princeton University student and designed to detect AI-generated text, has raised $3.5 million in funding to build out its team to better improve the existing technology and launch a new, automated tool to fact-check the web.

Venture capital firm Uncork Capital and startup accelerator Neo invested in GPTZero, as did Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and former New York Times CEO Mark Thompson. “They want to see this built toward a journalism-use case, because combating disinformation—and it being a filter for the internet—is seen as important,” says Edward Tian, the 22-year-old founder of GPTZero. GPTZero, which now employs 10 people, was launched in January 2023. Over 30,000 people tried out the tool within a week of its launch, crashing the servers. Since launch, 1.2 million people have registered with the tool.

The tool analyzes text for its “perplexity” and “burstiness”—two measures of how complex and varied writing is—to determine whether it is likely generated by an AI or not. That approach is not without its flaws: An April 2023 research paper from Stanford University academics found that AI detection tools like GPTZero often unfairly categorized text written by non-native English speakers as AI-produced because of a lack of variance in their writing. Despite such evidence of bias, interest in detecting AI-generated content remains high—as the investment in GPTZero shows. A new tool developed by the company, called Origin, launched last week on the Google Chrome store. It allows users to highlight text on the internet, and a browser extension automatically checks if the content is AI-generated. In the future, it will also verify the source of information. “We’re going to be fact-checking every sentence within a website,” says Tian. “If Origin says it’s AI-generated, we’re going to be tracking down the citation to see if it’s false or not.”

