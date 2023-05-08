When Matt Martin, the cofounder and CEO of calendar management company Clockwise , received a sudden opportunity to pitch a Fortune 500 company last year, he had no choice but to skip his staff meeting that was happening at the same time.

That in turn led to scheduling headaches throughout the company, as Martin had to call a catch-up meeting to nail down Clockwise’s quarterly objectives. “The additional meeting completely destroyed schedules—and not just my staff team, but the whole company, because when I forced them to meet again, they had to clear meetings they already had with their team, and so on,” Martin says.

It’s the kind of problem Clockwise now believes it can solve with AI. Today, the company is releasing a basic AI scheduler that can turn natural language requests into meeting proposals. Later this quarter, it plans to launch a more advanced version, one that can rearrange an entire team’s calendars when something more urgent comes up.

In the long run, Martin hopes Clockwise AI will change the way people think about meetings in the first place.