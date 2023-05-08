This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

AI is coming to Google Docs. I’m testing an early beta version that generates & edits text in response to user prompts. You activate the AI by clicking a magic wand icon in the margin of a doc. Google announced broader access coming soon.

My summary: It’s handy to have AI text generation and editing inside Docs, but it’s not yet nearly as powerful or useful as alternatives like ChatGPT or Lex.

5 ways to use Google Docs’ new AI

Generate an email draft. Drafting dozens of routine emails can eat up hours of your workweek. Ask Google Docs AI to draft a letter with a specific message and tone and it does a good job of prepping a first draft you can polish & send.

Limitations

Google Docs AI doesn’t promise accuracy. A warning says “This is a creative writing aid, and is not intended to be factual.” Here’s context from Google.

Alternatives

Lex. This Web-based word processing tool is like Google Docs with enhanced AI features. It’s powered by the same engine as ChatGPT, but has useful bells and whistles for writers. Free for now with a waitlist. Here are Lex’s best features: