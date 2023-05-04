What to know about today’s AI summit at the White House

As concerns about the long-term implications of generative artificial intelligence continue to grow, the White House on Thursday summoned some of the top executives in the AI field to come to Washington, D.C., to discuss the technology.

It’s a scene that has played out many times before. (In 2018, for example, Donald Trump called for a summit of video game executives after he blamed video games as a possible reason for the Parkland school shooting.) The stakes this time, however, seem a bit more real. IBM, earlier this week, said it plans to pause hiring for roles it believes could be done by artificial intelligence, which could impact 7,800 jobs in the next five years. And Dropbox has already laid off 500 people with CEO Drew Houston pointing to AI as part of the reason for the company’s strategic shift.

The bigger fear is what’s further down the road for AI. Critics have warned for some time about the spread of misinformation. And in March, more than 1,000 tech leaders and researchers (including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak) signed an open letter warning of “profound risks to society and humanity” and called for a six-month moratorium on development. And just this week, Geoffrey Hinton, the so-called godfather of AI, quit his job at Google to speak out against the risks of the technology, saying he, to some degree, regretted his life’s work on AI.

That’s the sort of thing that gets Washington’s attention.