DoorDash Q1 earnings: Delivery platform grows revenue 40% compared to a year ago

DoorDash said Thursday that its revenue increased 40% year-over-year in the first quarter of this year, showing there’s continued consumer appetite for its core food-and-goods delivery model beyond COVID-19 highs.

The San Francisco-based company reported revenue of $2.04 billion, compared to the $1.46 billion it reported for the first quarter of 2022. The strong quarter proves strong execution at the company while consumers have also fully adopted delivery on demand, CFO Ravi Inukonda told Fast Company.

The company’s stock gained more than 6% on the report.

Investors had been concerned following the easing of coronavirus restrictions as to whether pandemic darlings, like DoorDash, could continue to grow and compete against tough financial comparables. Shares of DoorDash as of Thursday afternoon, not including the post-close jump, were up nearly 30% year to date, though down 23% from the same time a year ago.