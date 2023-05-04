I tried the new Microsoft Bing AI, and it wants to be the future of everything

There is a lot of debate right now about when the world of generative AI will have its “ iPhone moment ,” and, in a sense, what we’re actually asking is: When will all of this tech be suddenly at our fingertips?

This seems to be the exact breakthrough Microsoft is attempting to usher in with its newest update to its search engine Bing.

I was able to get a hands-on demo on May 4 of what will soon be rolling out to users around the world. On the top floor of a Microsoft store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, tablets were running the newest version of Bing and Microsoft’s Edge browser. After exploring all the new features, I’m not totally convinced it’s enough to make Microsoft the king of the AI heap, but it is nonetheless a bold step forward. It’s also proof that its $10 billion investment in AI research firm OpenAI has put them light years ahead of the Googles and Apples of the world when it comes to generative AI.

The new version of Bing runs on OpenAI’s newest language model, GPT-4. It integrates it further into the Bing search engine and the Edge web browser and centralizes all of its various processes into one interface—including the ability to generate images right in the same window, using OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 image tool. But Bing AI doesn’t just pull all of this into one window, it offers some significant upgrades on how these services work.