I tried the new Microsoft Bing AI, and it wants to be the future of everything

There is a lot of debate right now about when the world of generative AI will have its “iPhone moment,” and, in a sense, what we’re actually asking is: When will all of this tech be suddenly at our fingertips?
This seems to be the exact breakthrough Microsoft is attempting to usher in with its newest update to its search engine Bing.
I was able to get a hands-on demo on May 4 of what will soon be rolling out to users around the world. On the top floor of a Microsoft store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, tablets were running the newest version of Bing and Microsoft’s Edge browser. After exploring all the new features, I’m not totally convinced it’s enough to make Microsoft the king of the AI heap, but it is nonetheless a bold step forward. It’s also proof that its $10 billion investment in AI research firm OpenAI has put them light years ahead of the Googles and Apples of the world when it comes to generative AI.
The new version of Bing runs on OpenAI’s newest language model, GPT-4. It integrates it further into the Bing search engine and the Edge web browser and centralizes all of its various processes into one interface—including the ability to generate images right in the same window, using OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 image tool. But Bing AI doesn’t just pull all of this into one window, it offers some significant upgrades on how these services work.
The big addition to Bing is chat history. If you’ve never used OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the AI creates a thread for every query you ask. If you come back to that thread, the AI just picks up where you left off. Bing now has that feature, as well, but it also allows you to name your chat threads, organize them, and export them to a PDF or Microsoft Word document.
Bing also has real-time access to Bing search results, a feature that, in its early stages, led to critics describing it as “psychotic.” The chatbot seems a lot more mild-mannered these days, and as a guard against fake results (aka hallucinations), when it returns summaries, it does so with citations pulled in from Bing search. Even more impressive, when running Bing’s AI inside the Edge browser, it can summarize long articles and will include in-page citations, allowing you to find the exact text it’s referencing.
I asked Bing for advice about where to go while I’m on a trip in Milan next week, and it spit out five decent-enough suggestions. It also allowed me to click on the links it was summarizing and then, via an AI chatbot sidebar in the Edge browser, it was able to answer specific questions about the web page I was viewing.