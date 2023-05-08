Executives from leading companies share how to achieve responsible AI

AI continues to dominate the headlines, with new uses popping up in everything from education to healthcare . As the technology continues to proliferate—often faster than government regulations can keep up —it’s increasingly vital that companies embrace the principles of responsible AI ; failure to do so can hurt a company’s reputation, expose the organization to costly legal liability, and damage employee morale.

Fortunately for executives, responsible AI—defined by MIT Sloan Management Review as “a framework with principles, policies, tools, and processes to ensure that AI systems are developed and operated in the service of good for individuals and society while still achieving transformative business impact”—often means good business. According to a recent study by Accenture, a “small cadre” of companies that are proactively pursuing responsible AI policies are also generating 50% more revenue growth than their peers, while outperforming on customer experience and environmental, social, and governance metrics, as well. In other words, adherence to ethical AI principles usually spells a win-win proposition in terms of a company’s brand reputation and P/L (profit and loss) results.

Fast Company spoke with several industry leaders on the importance of responsible AI. Their insights aren’t meant to ignore the many exciting opportunities for growth available from carefully designed and deployed AI solutions; rather, they all sought to call attention to the importance of clearly defined and rigorously implemented internal governance policies. After all, the long-term benefits of AI are profound, both to business and to society at large.

Who’s responsible?

Being a leading provider of data-storage platforms for AI solutions, VAST Data enables some highly advanced machine learning systems. As a result, Subramanian Kartik, the company’s VP of systems engineering, has a bird’s-eye view of the industry’s current landscape, including how companies in various sectors are addressing (or not) responsible AI issues that apply specifically to their unique business models. At the heart of the challenge, Kartik says, lies the issue of explainability—whether or not humans are able to decipher how AI solutions arrive at the decisions they make, some of them with profound real-world impacts.