U.S. entrepreneurship is increasing—and getting more diverse

New technologies, economic uncertainty, and a desire for greater flexibility are pushing more Americans into self-employment, especially those that have historically faced greater barriers to starting a business.
According to a recent study conducted by software company Gusto, there were 5 million new businesses created in the U.S in 2022—up 42% compared with pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, while 71% of new businesses were founded by men in 2019, both 2022 and 2023 saw a near even split across gender lines. The share of Black entrepreneurs also tripled from 3% in 2019 to 9% in 2022, before backsliding slightly to 5% at the start of this year.
“There’s been this trend of people who previously had been left out of new business ownership driving this surge in entrepreneurship that we’re seeing today,” says Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto who authored the study. “Everybody comes to entrepreneurship with their own perspective, their own idea of what problems to solve, and as we widen the net of the type of people who become entrepreneurs, the problems they identify and solve through entrepreneurship widens, as well.”
A solution for those most affected by economic uncertainty
Not only has there been a shift in who is starting businesses, there’s also been a shift in why. According to the study, inflation and economic uncertainty has been a major driver of new business creation, with 41% citing financial stability or supplemental income as their primary motivation—up from 24% last year. That number also rises to 56% among “side hustlers,” or those who maintain a business venture alongside traditional employment.
A change of lifestyle priorities and career burnout are also emerging as key drivers in new business creation. The Gusto study found that half of entrepreneurs quit a full-time job to start a business—up from 36% in 2021. Furthermore, 63% of the newly self-employed respondents made the change in pursuit of greater flexibility, while nearly half of entrepreneurs aged 35 to 54 started a business due to career burnout.
“The layoffs, the disruptions to schooling, the rising cost of living as inflation entered the conversation; the groups that are driving entrepreneurship are the ones that felt these disruptions to the greatest degree,” Pardue explains. “In 2020, Black and Hispanic workers and women were laid off at the highest rates, and they were the ones that turned that obstacle into opportunity by starting their own businesses.”
Though entrepreneurship has become more accessible to a more diverse segment of the population, financing opportunities have not. According to the Gusto study, 14% of new businesses founded by men received capital investment, compared to just 6% of those started by women. Furthermore, 10% of white business owners received outside investment, compared with 4% of Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.