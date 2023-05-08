U.S. entrepreneurship is increasing—and getting more diverse

According to a recent study conducted by software company Gusto, there were 5 million new businesses created in the U.S in 2022—up 42% compared with pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, while 71% of new businesses were founded by men in 2019, both 2022 and 2023 saw a near even split across gender lines. The share of Black entrepreneurs also tripled from 3% in 2019 to 9% in 2022, before backsliding slightly to 5% at the start of this year.

“There’s been this trend of people who previously had been left out of new business ownership driving this surge in entrepreneurship that we’re seeing today,” says Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto who authored the study. “Everybody comes to entrepreneurship with their own perspective, their own idea of what problems to solve, and as we widen the net of the type of people who become entrepreneurs, the problems they identify and solve through entrepreneurship widens, as well.”

A solution for those most affected by economic uncertainty

Not only has there been a shift in who is starting businesses, there’s also been a shift in why. According to the study, inflation and economic uncertainty has been a major driver of new business creation, with 41% citing financial stability or supplemental income as their primary motivation—up from 24% last year. That number also rises to 56% among “side hustlers,” or those who maintain a business venture alongside traditional employment.