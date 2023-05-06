Retirement is hardly a priority in your 20s and 30s. You’re still a newly-minted adult, so worrying what your 70-year-old self is going to need pales in comparison to your developing career, your student loan payments, and that rattling noise coming from your car’s engine.

But young adults who prioritize their retirement set themselves up for a much easier path to financial security than those who wait until they feel ready. Here’s what you should do in your 20s and 30s to put yourself in the best possible position for a healthy retirement.

In your 20s

The first full decade of adulthood can be a tough time to think about retirement. Not only are you making lower wages than you can expect over the rest of your life, but you’re also more likely to experience unemployment than older workers. Add in student loans, high housing costs, and underemployment, and it’s no wonder if retirement is the last thing on your 20-something mind.

But anything you can do in your 20s will be a relief to your future self. Here are three important tasks to take care of in your 20s.