Next Big Things in Tech Awards Final Deadline This Friday, 6/20
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

When you’re still decades away from hanging it up, retirement planning is easy to put on the back burner. Here’s what you can do in your 20s and 30s to make sure you’ll be on track.

[Source Photos: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels; Emilio Takas/Unsplash; Baifern/Raw Pixel]

BY Emily Guy Birken

Retirement is hardly a priority in your 20s and 30s. You’re still a newly-minted adult, so worrying what your 70-year-old self is going to need pales in comparison to your developing career, your student loan payments, and that rattling noise coming from your car’s engine.

But young adults who prioritize their retirement set themselves up for a much easier path to financial security than those who wait until they feel ready. Here’s what you should do in your 20s and 30s to put yourself in the best possible position for a healthy retirement.

In your 20s

The first full decade of adulthood can be a tough time to think about retirement. Not only are you making lower wages than you can expect over the rest of your life, but you’re also more likely to experience unemployment than older workers. Add in student loans, high housing costs, and underemployment, and it’s no wonder if retirement is the last thing on your 20-something mind.

But anything you can do in your 20s will be a relief to your future self. Here are three important tasks to take care of in your 20s.

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Build and Emergency Fund

An emergency fund may not seem related to retirement planning, but it’s a crucial part of getting your finances in order. Having an emergency fund with at least $1,000 in it can help smooth over financial hiccups that could otherwise derail a precarious budget. It is also the first step in process of ending the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle.

Additionally, getting in the habit of setting money aside in an emergency fund will help your retirement planning. It will protect your nest egg if you ever find yourself laid off, since you won’t feel the need to dip into your retirement accounts to survive. And it will ensure that you are thinking proactively about how your money can best serve you.

Take advantage of compound interest

Interest on investments compounds exponentially over time. That means every dollar you invest at age 20 could be worth $54 by your 70th birthday, assuming an 8% rate of return. If you were to wait until age 35 to start investing, each dollar would only have the potential to become $16 by the time you turn 70.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The daughter of a financial planner, Emily Guy Birken never stood a chance: Try as she might to avoid her destiny (undergraduate degree in English with a focus on creative writing at Kenyon, MEd from The Ohio State University, teaching, motherhood), her innate fascination with money turned her into one of the most compelling and relatable writers on personal finance.. Based in Milwaukee and a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio, she has written for The Washington Post, USA Today, and many other publications and websites.  In her "What to Expect When You're Investing" series for Fast Company, she has offered tips on getting your kids through college without going broke as well as advice on what to do if you run out of money in retirement.  Whether explicating the hidden money lessons in the movie Groundhog Day or explaining why "spaving" is probably not a wise financial strategy for most of us, Emily offers data-driven insights with heaping portions of common sense and humor. More

Explore Topics