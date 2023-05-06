Retirement is hardly a priority in your 20s and 30s. You’re still a newly-minted adult, so worrying what your 70-year-old self is going to need pales in comparison to your developing career, your student loan payments, and that rattling noise coming from your car’s engine.
But young adults who prioritize their retirement set themselves up for a much easier path to financial security than those who wait until they feel ready. Here’s what you should do in your 20s and 30s to put yourself in the best possible position for a healthy retirement.
In your 20s
The first full decade of adulthood can be a tough time to think about retirement. Not only are you making lower wages than you can expect over the rest of your life, but you’re also more likely to experience unemployment than older workers. Add in student loans, high housing costs, and underemployment, and it’s no wonder if retirement is the last thing on your 20-something mind.
But anything you can do in your 20s will be a relief to your future self. Here are three important tasks to take care of in your 20s.
Build and Emergency Fund
An emergency fund may not seem related to retirement planning, but it’s a crucial part of getting your finances in order. Having an emergency fund with at least $1,000 in it can help smooth over financial hiccups that could otherwise derail a precarious budget. It is also the first step in process of ending the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle.
Additionally, getting in the habit of setting money aside in an emergency fund will help your retirement planning. It will protect your nest egg if you ever find yourself laid off, since you won’t feel the need to dip into your retirement accounts to survive. And it will ensure that you are thinking proactively about how your money can best serve you.
Take advantage of compound interest
Interest on investments compounds exponentially over time. That means every dollar you invest at age 20 could be worth $54 by your 70th birthday, assuming an 8% rate of return. If you were to wait until age 35 to start investing, each dollar would only have the potential to become $16 by the time you turn 70.