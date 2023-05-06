How a Detroit company is lifting women out of poverty by transforming graffiti into jewelry

More than a half century after it first began to appear on subway cars and concrete walls, spray paint graffiti has become part of the urban landscape. Some see it as artistic expression with cultural value; others see property-defacing vandalism. But to Amy Peterson, founder of Rebel Nell, a mission-driven jewelry company in Detroit, graffiti looks like opportunity.
The notion first occurred to Peterson as she walked along the Dequindre Cut Greenway, a below-street level path on the old rail lines owned by Grand Trunk Railroad, where graffitists have tested their skills on building walls and bridge abutments for decades. Because expansive outdoor surfaces are graffitied repeatedly, the layers of accumulated paint take on extra weight, and time and weather cause it to flake and fall to the ground. “One day, I picked up a piece and thought how beautiful it was,” Peterson says. “Then I noticed all the layers that made up just that one piece. That’s when I had the idea of giving fallen pieces of graffiti second life as wearable art.”
At the time, Petersen was working as the first-ever female associate counsel for the Detroit Tigers and living next door to COTS (Coalition on Temporary Shelter), a well-known women and family shelter in Midtown Detroit. Growing frustrated with her day job, Petersen decided it was time to channel her restlessness into a different kind of civic activity—work still rooted in Detroit, but with more meaningful community involvement. In getting to know her COTS neighbors, she found her mission: a company dedicated to helping unemployed women who might otherwise remain overlooked and undervalued.
And so Peterson founded Rebel Nell (the company name is a play on Eleanor Roosevelt’s childhood nickname, Little Nell) as a limited low-profit liability company. The relatively new private business structure (L3Cs first emerged in 2008) prioritizes social enterprise without sacrificing economic success. “In other words, we exist to fulfill our mission and do it profitably, not the other way around,” she says.
That was 2013, the year Detroit filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy. Downtown Detroit felt abandoned. “You could fire a cannon down Woodward Avenue during rush hour and not hit a soul,” says Peterson. “At the time, the media was trashing Detroit, but I saw a different city, one built on persistence and optimism. Like the fallen graffiti, Detroit is made up of many layers of people, history, and ideas.”
With no shortage of abandoned buildings as blank canvases for graffitists, Peterson and work partner Diana Roginson began collecting fresh paint flakes and started their jewelry-making experimentation. Through trial and error, they developed a process by which the layers of the paint are peeled back, exposing its color history, and giving the finished jewelry its signature kaleidoscopic/psychedelic look, a process they have trademarked.
In the earliest stages, lacking the funds to purchase metal jewelry components, Peterson used old metallic glass Christmas tree ornaments as backings for the paint. Today, Rebel Nell’s creative designers cut sterling silver to match the pattern and shape of the treated graffiti, adhere the paint to the metal, and apply protective resin to further bring out the colors. Although Rebel Nell continues its “no peel” policy, relying only on pieces that have flaked and fallen of their own accord, they have expanded their product range beyond jewelry into pet tags, key chains, bottle stoppers, golf ball markers and divot tools, and other lifestyle accessories.