How a Detroit company is lifting women out of poverty by transforming graffiti into jewelry

More than a half century after it first began to appear on subway cars and concrete walls, spray paint graffiti has become part of the urban landscape. Some see it as artistic expression with cultural value; others see property-defacing vandalism. But to Amy Peterson, founder of Rebel Nell , a mission-driven jewelry company in Detroit, graffiti looks like opportunity.

The notion first occurred to Peterson as she walked along the Dequindre Cut Greenway, a below-street level path on the old rail lines owned by Grand Trunk Railroad, where graffitists have tested their skills on building walls and bridge abutments for decades. Because expansive outdoor surfaces are graffitied repeatedly, the layers of accumulated paint take on extra weight, and time and weather cause it to flake and fall to the ground. “One day, I picked up a piece and thought how beautiful it was,” Peterson says. “Then I noticed all the layers that made up just that one piece. That’s when I had the idea of giving fallen pieces of graffiti second life as wearable art.”

At the time, Petersen was working as the first-ever female associate counsel for the Detroit Tigers and living next door to COTS (Coalition on Temporary Shelter), a well-known women and family shelter in Midtown Detroit. Growing frustrated with her day job, Petersen decided it was time to channel her restlessness into a different kind of civic activity—work still rooted in Detroit, but with more meaningful community involvement. In getting to know her COTS neighbors, she found her mission: a company dedicated to helping unemployed women who might otherwise remain overlooked and undervalued.

Rebel Nell founder Amy Peterson [Photo: courtesy of Rebel Nell]

And so Peterson founded Rebel Nell (the company name is a play on Eleanor Roosevelt’s childhood nickname, Little Nell) as a limited low-profit liability company. The relatively new private business structure (L3Cs first emerged in 2008) prioritizes social enterprise without sacrificing economic success. “In other words, we exist to fulfill our mission and do it profitably, not the other way around,” she says.