Tech companies to free users: Time to pay up

Across the industry, companies have been dialing back the benefits of their free plans as they try to cut costs and boost paid subscriptions. Unless you start paying up, your video calls will run shorter, your home security cameras won’t work like they used to, and your ability to send marketing emails or social media posts will be limited.

To riff on Cory Doctorow’s terminology, let’s call it “enstingification.” After years of hoovering up users through generous free offerings, companies are cracking down on freeloaders. Instead of just making their paid subscriptions more attractive, they’re making their free tiers worse.

The freemium squeeze

Consider the following examples of reduced free functionality over the past year or so: