The age of generous free tiers is coming to an end.

Tech companies to free users: Time to pay up

[Photo: < a href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crop-anonymous-person-calculating-profit-on-smartphone-calculator-near-banknotes-4386321">Karolina Grabowska/Pexels; skegbydave/Getty Images]

BY Jared Newman

You’re not imagining it: Tech companies are getting stingier.

Across the industry, companies have been dialing back the benefits of their free plans as they try to cut costs and boost paid subscriptions. Unless you start paying up, your video calls will run shorter, your home security cameras won’t work like they used to, and your ability to send marketing emails or social media posts will be limited.

To riff on Cory Doctorow’s terminology, let’s call it “enstingification.” After years of hoovering up users through generous free offerings, companies are cracking down on freeloaders. Instead of just making their paid subscriptions more attractive, they’re making their free tiers worse.

The freemium squeeze

Consider the following examples of reduced free functionality over the past year or so:

In some cases, paid subscribers are seeing cutbacks as well. Amazon, for instance, eliminated the $3 per month subscription tier for its Eero routers in October. Users must now pay $10 per month to get certain advanced features as part of a bigger bundle of services. Warner Bros. Discovery, meanwhile, has been pulling content from HBO Max and putting it onto free streaming services, where it can make extra money through ads. Other streaming services may be preparing to do the same.

The search for more money

Why are so many companies now tightening up their free tiers? Sid Jain, a senior research analyst for ChartMogul, says it’s because companies have hit a saturation point in new business after a surge in growth during the pandemic.

“There’s a maturity curve, where everyone who wanted this software now knows and has adopted it, and there are no new users for them to sell to,” he says.

