Learning nonprofit Khan Academy is piloting a version of GPT called Khanmigo

Sal Khan, founder and CEO of online learning nonprofit Khan Academy, wants to turn GPT into a tutor.
Khan Academy is testing a carefully managed version of OpenAI’s GPT that can help guide students in their studies, not enable them to cheat. A pilot is currently running with a handful of schools and districts to test the software, and Khan hopes to open a wider beta this summer.
“I strive to be at the cutting edge of how AI, especially large language models, can be integrated to actually solve real problems in education,” Khan says.
Many students are already using ChatGPT and other generative AI tools to assist with their homework—sometimes against their teachers’ wishes. Khan Academy’s approach stands out because it’s designed to answer students’ questions without giving away the answers, and to integrate with the organization’s existing videos and exercises.
In a demonstration for Fast Company, Khan showed how the chatbot, dubbed Khanmigo, can guide students through math problems, help debug code, serve as a debate partner, and even engage in conversation in the voices of literary characters like Hamlet and Jay Gatsby.
The project began last June, when Khan received an introductory email from Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s CEO and president, respectively. The two offered a private demo of the AI software, and Khan was impressed with the program’s ability to answer questions intelligently about various academic materials.
Khan soon found himself spending late nights experimenting with prompts to the software that would have it take an educational role. “I was pulling all-nighters, getting it to act like a tutor, getting it to take on different personas, getting it to develop lesson plans,” he says.