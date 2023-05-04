Learning nonprofit Khan Academy is piloting a version of GPT called Khanmigo

Khan Academy is testing a carefully managed version of OpenAI’s GPT that can help guide students in their studies, not enable them to cheat. A pilot is currently running with a handful of schools and districts to test the software, and Khan hopes to open a wider beta this summer.

“I strive to be at the cutting edge of how AI, especially large language models, can be integrated to actually solve real problems in education,” Khan says.

Many students are already using ChatGPT and other generative AI tools to assist with their homework—sometimes against their teachers’ wishes. Khan Academy’s approach stands out because it’s designed to answer students’ questions without giving away the answers, and to integrate with the organization’s existing videos and exercises.