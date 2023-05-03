‘Pay your writers or we’ll spoil Succession’: Images from day one of the Hollywood writers’ strike

Tuesday marked the beginning of the writers’ strike , as TV and film writers with the Writers Guild of America marched in picket lines in New York City and across Hollywood.

Writers and supporters gathered outside of Peacock Newfront in Manhattan and outside of Amazon Studios, Disney, and Netflix offices in Southern California, among other locations. Picketers held signs reading “No pages without fair wages” and “Pay your writers or we’ll spoil Succession.”

Members picketing at Paramount today #WGAStrike pic.twitter.com/EBrxSaaAsA — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/travishelwig/status/1653545057159356416

Several reporters today were walking around asking writers how long we’d *actually* be willing to strike. I don’t know dude, how long do you think it’ll take 11,000 unemployed writers to run out of sign ideas? #wgastrong #writersstrike pic.twitter.com/C0cq81jTcF — mah ree nah (@marinarachael) May 3, 2023

WGA strike day 1 and the picket line is strong! ✊🎬✏️ pic.twitter.com/q2X8G6QH6s — elijah (@prophet_motive) May 2, 2023

I was able to do a full picket shift because I recently got a new, full-suspension wheelchair that is super comfy and supportive.



And how did I get this chair?



WGA Health Insurance! ✊🏻#WGAstrong #WGAstrike pic.twitter.com/yGUt2LzRAG — Jamey Perry (she/her) (@jameyjean) May 2, 2023

In California, Bill Nye joined writers on the picket lines, as did Rob Lowe, who spoke to Deadline to share why he supported the strike: “We’re only as good as the writing we get.” Outside of the Disney studios, one writer shared a video of Jay Leno stopping by the picket line to hand out donuts to striking writers.

Rob Lowe on the picket line outside of the Paramount lot in LA today: “We’re only as good as the writing we get” #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/x7UASNi1af — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 2, 2023

Jay Leno just came to Disney to hand out donuts to us writers. Thank you @jayleno for the solidarity!! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/4pq8kpWTSk — Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 2, 2023

Along with showing support in person, actors and other entertainers also shared why they’re standing with writers online. Comedian John Mulaney, who previously worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live, said that he was canceling his May 6 event with Jon Stewart, noting that he stands with the Guild writers during the strike.