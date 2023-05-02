IBM is pausing hiring on jobs that could be replaced by AI

Since generative AI burst into the public consciousness last year, people have been worried about how fast the technology would impact the workforce . Increasingly, the answer seems to be: A lot faster than anyone imagined.

IBM is the latest to lean into AI at the expense of human workers, with CEO Arvind Krishna telling Bloomberg this week that the company plans to pause hiring for roles it believes could be done by artificial intelligence.

That could mean as many as 7,800 jobs would be ultimately impacted over the next five years.

Krishna says IBM will suspend or slow hiring in back-office areas, such as human resources. Over the next five years, he said, he imagines up to 30% of the roughly 26,000 total HR positions being automated. For now, no workers are being displaced, but the company does not plan to hire new people as others leave.