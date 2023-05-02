Mustafa Suleyman, one of the original founders of Google DeepMind, has launched a new AI company called Inflection AI, which aims to provide a personalized conversational AI companion for consumers.
The assistant is called Pi, and it’s powered by the same kind of large language model (LLM) that serves as the brain behind ChatGPT. With a major caveat. It’s a somewhat smaller model, focused on becoming an expert on the needs and preferences of its human user. Pi will run on phones, laptops, in SMS apps and elsewhere; it talks to the user in a personal and emotionally intelligent way, and gradually builds up a memory of every conversation between machine and human.
“You’re going to store lots of your creative moments, your brainstorming moments, a lot of your personal information, and you’re going to want that information with you, just like, back in the day, we might’ve had a thumb drive with us,” Suleyman tells Fast Company. “This is the arrival of a new era in computing. This is going to be like bringing your digital life with you wherever you are.”
Using Pi is different from using ChatGPT. Pi talks to the user in a warmer, more personalized way. And the types of questions users might ask Pi are different than what they might bring to ChatGPT or the Perplexity search assistant.
During a demo, Suleyman told Pi that he was torn between going out to a NASCAR race with his friends or staying home and building a small pond in his backyard. Pi told him it was natural to “feel pulled in two directions” between social and personal duties. The assistant spoke to him in a supportive, understanding way that’s unique to AI chatbots. Suleyman entered a back-and-forth with the AI, in which Pi seemed to try to gently guide Suleyman to a decision. Suleyman eventually decided to stay home on the weekend and work on his pond project.
Once that decision was made, Pi accessed information from the internet and briefed Suleyman on the tools and supplies he would need for the pond, then presented a step-by-step overview of how to do the job.
And, like a human friend would, Pi is likely to bring the subject back up later on, perhaps asking Suleyman, “Say, how did that pond project go last weekend?”