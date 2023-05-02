The assistant is called Pi, and it’s powered by the same kind of large language model (LLM) that serves as the brain behind ChatGPT. With a major caveat. It’s a somewhat smaller model, focused on becoming an expert on the needs and preferences of its human user. Pi will run on phones, laptops, in SMS apps and elsewhere; it talks to the user in a personal and emotionally intelligent way, and gradually builds up a memory of every conversation between machine and human.

Mustafa Suleyman [Photo: courtesy of Inflection AI]

“You’re going to store lots of your creative moments, your brainstorming moments, a lot of your personal information, and you’re going to want that information with you, just like, back in the day, we might’ve had a thumb drive with us,” Suleyman tells Fast Company. “This is the arrival of a new era in computing. This is going to be like bringing your digital life with you wherever you are.”

Using Pi is different from using ChatGPT. Pi talks to the user in a warmer, more personalized way. And the types of questions users might ask Pi are different than what they might bring to ChatGPT or the Perplexity search assistant.