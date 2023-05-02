‘Angry, sick, and alone’: Social isolation is as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day

We’ve just gone through one pandemic, but there’s another one we’re not even discussing: loneliness.

Today, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released an advisory on the importance of social connection in an increasingly isolated society. The advisory defines social connection as our interactions and relationships, and sense of connection as individuals and societies. It notes that social connection is a spectrum, not a binary quality of being lonely or not lonely.

Here are some of the highlights of the advisory:

Overall social participation is decreasing : Polls show the percent of Americans who felt like they could trust in each other dropped from 45% to 30% between 1972 to 2016. The average time alone has increased from 285 minutes in 2003 to 333 minutes a day in 2020—an average increase of about one day a month spent entirely alone. The decrease is particularly stark for people between the ages of 15-24: for them, time with friends has decreased by 70% over the past two decades.

Social isolation has a profound impact on health : It's as damaging as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, or having six drinks a day. Loneliness increases the risk of heart disease and stroke by about 30%. Chronic loneliness can increase the risk of dementia by 50%. It is also the strongest predictor of suicidality.

: It’s as damaging as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, or having six drinks a day. Loneliness increases the risk of heart disease and stroke by about 30%. Chronic loneliness can increase the risk of dementia by 50%. It is also the strongest predictor of suicidality. Social isolation scales up to community impacts: A one-unit increase in social capital increases survival by 17% and good health by 29%. Studies show neighbors are first responders in disasters, and highly connected communities, where people know each other, are more likely to prepare for and recover more quickly from natural hazards. Connected communities also have fewer murders and greater economic growth.

“If we fail to [build a more connected society and live more connected lives], we will pay an ever-increasing price in the form of our individual and collective health and well-being,” Murthy wrote in his introductory letter to the report. “And we will continue to splinter and divide until we can no longer stand as a community or a country. Instead of coming together to take on the great challenges before us, we will further retreat to our corners—angry, sick, and alone.”